Foreign investors invested half of the 2022 level in Ukraine's economy last year - Svyrydenko

In 2023, foreign investors invested $4.25 billion in Ukraine's economy, which is more than in 2016-2017, but only half the level of 2022, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to the NBU, foreign investors invested $4.25 billion in Ukraine's economy last year. This figure is higher than in the relatively peaceful years of 2016-2017. But there is still a lot of work to be done, as these figures are only half of what they were in 2022 - Svyrydenko wrote in X.

