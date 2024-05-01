Ukraine reaches pre-war export level, sets new record in April - Svyrydenko

Ukraine reached a record level of exports in April 2023, exceeding pre-war figures, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Ukraine reaches pre-war export levels, setting a new record in April with 13.1 million tons of goods worth $3.3 billion. This is up from 12.8 million tons in February 2022. - Svyrydenko wrote in X.

The key factors, according to her, are the sea corridor, a unique mechanism for insuring war risks thanks to Marsh McLennan and Lloyds of London, and increased throughput with Moldova and Romania through the solidarity lines.

"We thank everyone involved. Thanks to these tools, we have a great opportunity to achieve even more," she emphasized.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has exported the most goods to Poland, Spain and China