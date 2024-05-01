Ukraine reaches pre-war export level, sets new record in April - Svyrydenko

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102298 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112232 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154844 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158388 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254997 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175062 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166121 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228462 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 31100 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 36073 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 42298 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39697 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 27689 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254997 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214269 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239884 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226463 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102298 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73265 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79660 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113810 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114666 views
Ukraine reaches pre-war export level, sets new record in April - Svyrydenko

Ukraine reaches pre-war export level, sets new record in April - Svyrydenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32290 views

Ukraine reached a record level of exports in April 2023, exceeding pre-war levels, thanks to the sea corridor, war risk insurance, and increased capacity with Moldova and Romania.

Ukraine reached a record level of exports in April 2023, exceeding pre-war figures, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Ukraine reaches pre-war export levels, setting a new record in April with 13.1 million tons of goods worth $3.3 billion. This is up from 12.8 million tons in February 2022.

- Svyrydenko wrote in X.

The key factors, according to her, are the sea corridor, a unique mechanism for insuring war risks thanks to Marsh McLennan and Lloyds of London, and increased throughput with Moldova and Romania through the solidarity lines.

"We thank everyone involved. Thanks to these tools, we have a great opportunity to achieve even more," she emphasized.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has exported the most goods to Poland, Spain and China11.04.24, 12:44 • 23651 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

