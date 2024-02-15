Environmental damage caused by Russian attack on oil depot in Kharkiv region is estimated at UAH 30 million - Ministry of Environment

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 50344 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114209 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120101 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162343 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163991 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265228 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176435 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166755 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148562 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235838 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 92418 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 74353 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 51853 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 87254 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 47024 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235840 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221341 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246821 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233137 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114209 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95881 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99381 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116498 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117197 views
Actual
Environmental damage caused by Russian attack on oil depot in Kharkiv region is estimated at UAH 30 million - Ministry of Environment

Environmental damage caused by Russian attack on oil depot in Kharkiv region is estimated at UAH 30 million - Ministry of Environment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24505 views

A Russian attack on an oil depot in the Kharkiv region resulted in the leakage of about 3,000 tons of oil into local rivers, contaminating 780,000 square meters and causing 30 million hryvnias in environmental damage.

As a result of the Russian "Shahed" attacks on the oil depot in Kharkiv region, about 3,000 tons of oil leaked, polluting 780,000 square meters of rivers in the region. The environmental damage caused by the attack on the oil depot is estimated at UAH 30 million. Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to the data provided to us by the State Environmental Inspectorate, about 3,000 tons of oil leaked from the Russian "Shahed" strikes on the oil depot and got into the rivers of Kharkiv region: Uda, Lopan, Nemyshlya and the Kharkiv River. The oil contaminated the soil and water bodies around the area of the spill. The approximate area of the water surface contaminated with oil products is 780 thousand square meters

- Strilets said.

He added that specialists from the State Environmental Inspectorate and the Siverskyi Donets River Basin Water Resources Management Department are working at the scene to prevent oil products from spreading downstream.

"We have the first estimates of losses, which amount to about UAH 30 million. But for the final calculation, we still need to do certain analyzes, take additional samples, and, accordingly, put this case in the general basket of crimes that racists are committing on our territory today," the minister added.

Recall

On the night of February 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". As a result of the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure was hit by drones.

In addition, several large-scale fires broke out. Later, Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the regional police investigation department, said that the occupiers had hit oil depots, causing a leak of fuel and lubricants.

The fire was extinguished only after 60 hours.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
donetsDonets
balakliiaBalakliia
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising