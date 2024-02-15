Environmental damage caused by Russian attack on oil depot in Kharkiv region is estimated at UAH 30 million - Ministry of Environment

As a result of the Russian "Shahed" attacks on the oil depot in Kharkiv region, about 3,000 tons of oil leaked, polluting 780,000 square meters of rivers in the region. The environmental damage caused by the attack on the oil depot is estimated at UAH 30 million. Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to the data provided to us by the State Environmental Inspectorate, about 3,000 tons of oil leaked from the Russian "Shahed" strikes on the oil depot and got into the rivers of Kharkiv region: Uda, Lopan, Nemyshlya and the Kharkiv River. The oil contaminated the soil and water bodies around the area of the spill. The approximate area of the water surface contaminated with oil products is 780 thousand square meters - Strilets said.

He added that specialists from the State Environmental Inspectorate and the Siverskyi Donets River Basin Water Resources Management Department are working at the scene to prevent oil products from spreading downstream.

"We have the first estimates of losses, which amount to about UAH 30 million. But for the final calculation, we still need to do certain analyzes, take additional samples, and, accordingly, put this case in the general basket of crimes that racists are committing on our territory today," the minister added.

Recall

On the night of February 10, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". As a result of the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure was hit by drones.

In addition, several large-scale fires broke out. Later, Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the regional police investigation department, said that the occupiers had hit oil depots, causing a leak of fuel and lubricants.

The fire was extinguished only after 60 hours.