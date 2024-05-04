Enemy storms positions of Ukrainian Defense Forces in Luhansk region from three directions - Lysohor

Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA, spoke about the situation in the occupied and de-occupied territories of Luhansk region, UNN reports.

He clarified that the invaders are trying to break through the Ukrainian defense from three sides at once.

In particular, they stormed in Kupyansk district near Andriivka and Stelmakhivka. In the areas of Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in the Liman sector, Russians attacked with the support of aviation. Enemy attempts to advance in Bilohorivka continue - he wrote.

According to him, Makiivka, Hrekivka, Kuzemivka and Stelmakhivka suffered from artillery and mortar attacks.

In addition, enemy UAVs were targeting Ukrainian military positions near Nevske, Kuzemivka, and Hrekivka.

Artem Lysogor said that on Friday, food packages were delivered to residents of the de-occupied villages. They also included festive Easter sets.

