Enemy shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region almost a dozen times: hotel damaged

On June 15, the Russian army attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region almost a dozen times. There were no casualties, but there were damages. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, the enemy mostly targeted with kamikaze drones. However, there was also artillery fire. Nikopol suffered the most attacks. Myrivska and Pokrovska communities also suffered.

As a result of the hostile attacks, a utility company, a hotel, a private house, and a non-operational building were damaged. Other consequences of the terror are still being clarified.

No one was killed or injured.

