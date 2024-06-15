$41.340.03
10:10 AM

Enemy shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region almost a dozen times: hotel damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 34351 views

The Russian army shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region almost fifteen times, damaging a utility company, a hotel, a private house and an unused building, but there were no casualties.

Enemy shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region almost a dozen times: hotel damaged

On June 15, the Russian army  attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region almost a dozen times. There were no casualties, but there were damages. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN. 

Details

According to Lysak, the enemy mostly targeted with kamikaze drones. However, there was also artillery fire. Nikopol suffered the most attacks. Myrivska and Pokrovska communities also suffered. 

As a result of the hostile attacks, a utility company, a hotel, a private house, and a non-operational building were damaged. Other consequences of the terror are still being clarified. 

No one was killed or injured.

Occupants hit a village in Donetsk region with cluster munitions: three people were killed and five others wounded15.06.24, 13:27 • 21849 views

