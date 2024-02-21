Enemy "shahids" attacked IDPs' places of residence in Donetsk region at night: there are victims - Lubinets

On the night of February 21, the Russian army attacked two places of compact residence of IDPs in Dobropillya, Donetsk region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Dobropillia. On the night of February 20-21, the Russian occupiers attacked two places of compact residence of internally displaced persons with Shahed drones - Lubinets wrote on social media.

According to him, two civilians were wounded as a result of the shelling of a residential sector by the "Shahed".

As the Ombudsman pointed out, IDPs, including children evacuated from the areas of active hostilities, lived there. Some of them had been there since 2014. Currently, people are even left without temporary shelter.

