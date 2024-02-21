Russian army hits rescuers with drones in Donetsk region: four wounded

Four rescuers were injured as a result of hostile shelling in Donetsk region on the night of February 21. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy struck again at Pokrovsk district. One of the drones hit a building where rescuers lived. As a result, 4 employees of the State Emergency Service were injured - the SES said in a statement.

In addition, on the evening of February 20, a fire and rescue building was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Druzhkivka. Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured.

