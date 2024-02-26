Enemy pulls russian troops to the border near Kupyansk - Yevlash on the situation in the Kharkiv sector

The enemy has pulled up reserves, including units of the russian guard, in the Kupyansk direction to strengthen its border and prevent saboteurs. This was reported by Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, during a telethon, UNN reports.

He noted that Kupiansk remains the main settlement for the enemy in the Kharkiv sector, where it continues to pull up forces and reserves.

He has quite a lot of different equipment and personnel in this area. In addition, they are strengthening the defense line, the border line, with the Russian army. They have pulled up russian guard units there. Of course, not for offensive actions, but to prevent a breakthrough - Ilya Evlash said.

He reminded that last year, sabotage groups, including representatives of the RDC, were actively working in this area. Therefore, he said, the russians are now trying to strengthen the border.

He also noted that the enemy is using a lot of KABs, Su-34s, Su-35s, infantry, and equipment. Due to the weather conditions, buggies have also been actively used to deliver assault units to the contact line.

However, the Ukrainian defenders have learned to repel the enemy's superior forces, and thanks to their actions, the enemy loses up to 60% of its equipment during offensive attempts. In addition, Ukrainian troops have fortified and built a strong line of defense in the area, equipped concrete pillboxes, and skillfully exploited the terrain.

