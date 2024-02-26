$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 31801 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 118321 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74409 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 284292 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 240427 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193490 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 232254 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251828 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157850 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372208 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Enemy pulls russian troops to the border near Kupyansk - Yevlash on the situation in the Kharkiv sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26500 views

The enemy has pulled up russian guard reserves in the Kupyansk sector to reinforce its border and prevent Ukrainian saboteurs from breaking through, fearing a repeat of last year's active sabotage activities in the area.

Enemy pulls russian troops to the border near Kupyansk - Yevlash on the situation in the Kharkiv sector

The enemy has pulled up reserves, including units of the russian guard, in the Kupyansk direction to strengthen its border and prevent saboteurs. This was reported by Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that Kupiansk remains the main settlement for the enemy in the Kharkiv sector, where it continues to pull up forces and reserves.

He has quite a lot of different equipment and personnel in this area. In addition, they are strengthening the defense line, the border line, with the Russian army. They have pulled up russian guard units there. Of course, not for offensive actions, but to prevent a breakthrough

- Ilya Evlash said.

He reminded that last year, sabotage groups, including representatives of the RDC, were actively working in this area. Therefore, he said, the russians are now trying to strengthen the border.

FSB adds Russian Volunteer Corps to the list of terrorist organizations12.01.24, 00:17 • 31799 views

He also noted that the enemy is using a lot of KABs, Su-34s, Su-35s, infantry, and equipment. Due to the weather conditions, buggies have also been actively used to deliver assault units to the contact line.

However, the Ukrainian defenders have learned to repel the enemy's superior forces, and thanks to their actions, the enemy loses up to 60% of its equipment during offensive attempts. In addition, Ukrainian troops have fortified and built a strong line of defense in the area, equipped concrete pillboxes, and skillfully exploited the terrain.

Defense forces withdraw from Lastochkine village - spokesman for Tavria sector26.02.24, 12:10 • 22239 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
