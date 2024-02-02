Enemy attacked Poltava region: there are hits

Russia attacked Poltava region, there are hits in Myrhorod district. This was reported by the head of the Joint Forces Operation Philip Pronin, UNN reports . According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Details

The enemy attacked Poltava region once again. During the last air raid, explosions were heard in the region. According to preliminary information, there was a hit in the Myrhorod district. Fortunately, there were no casualties the statement said.

Addendum

At 21.55, the Air Force reported a missile threat to Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

As of 11:15 p.m., air raid warnings were issued in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Luhansk regions.

