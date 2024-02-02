Enemy attacked Poltava region: there are hits

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 91413 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 73151 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 50643 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 85982 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 45387 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235665 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246640 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232960 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113939 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95292 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98898 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116423 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117132 views
Enemy attacked Poltava region: there are hits

Enemy attacked Poltava region: there are hits

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32693 views

Russia attacks the Poltava region of Ukraine, with explosions reported in the Myrhorod district, but no casualties.

Russia attacked Poltava region, there are hits in Myrhorod district. This was reported by the head of the Joint Forces Operation Philip Pronin, UNN reports . According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Details

The enemy attacked Poltava region once again. During the last air raid, explosions were heard in the region. According to preliminary information, there was a hit in the Myrhorod district. Fortunately, there were no casualties

the statement said.

Addendum

At 21.55, the Air Force reported a missile threat to Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

As of 11:15 p.m., air raid warnings were issued in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Luhansk regions.

The current air traffic alert map can be viewed at the link.

The Russian army shelled Sumy region with artillery and MLRS at night: 30 explosions02.02.24, 08:56 • 31680 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
poltavaPoltava
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising