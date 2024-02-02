The Russian army shelled Sumy region with artillery and MLRS at night: 30 explosions

Russian troops shelled Sumy region four times overnight, causing 30 explosions, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 30 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn and Krasnopilska hromadas were shelled," the RMA said in a statement on social media.

As indicated, the enemy attacked Krasnopilska hromada with artillery (3 explosions), Khotynska hromada was shelled with MLRS (23 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions).

