107 explosions recorded - enemy army shells five communities in Sumy region

During the day on February 1, the Russian military fired 23 times on the territory of Sumy region. 107 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil and Velykopysarivska communities were shelled. This was reported by the regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Russian forces shelled Khotyn community with mortars (11 explosions) and Bilopil community (7 explosions). The latter community was also shelled with artillery (one explosion).

In the Krasnopilska community, two UAVs (FPV drones) were fired upon, as well as mortar (13 explosions) and artillery (12 explosions).

An explosive device was dropped from a UAV on the Velykopysarivska community (one explosion), and mortar (11 explosions) and artillery (12 explosions) attacks were recorded.

In Yunakivska community, there was a UAV (FPV drone) attack (3 explosions), the dropping of explosive devices (VOG) from a drone (6 explosions), artillery shelling (20 explosions) and grenade launcher (LPG) attack (7 explosions).

Five hostile attacks in Sumy region overnight: Russians fired from artillery, SPG, mortars, and dropped four mines