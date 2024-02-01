107 explosions recorded - enemy army shells five communities in Sumy region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105570 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114372 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156966 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160235 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257985 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175528 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166443 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148472 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Actual
107 explosions recorded - enemy army shells five communities in Sumy region

107 explosions recorded - enemy army shells five communities in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25755 views

The Russian military shelled five settlements in Sumy region, recording 107 explosions from mortars, artillery, drones and grenade launchers.

During the day on February 1, the Russian military fired 23 times on the territory of Sumy region. 107 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil and Velykopysarivska communities were shelled. This was reported by the regional military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Russian forces shelled Khotyn community with mortars (11 explosions) and Bilopil community (7 explosions). The latter community was also shelled with artillery (one explosion).

In the Krasnopilska community, two UAVs (FPV drones) were fired upon, as well as mortar (13 explosions) and artillery (12 explosions).

An explosive device was dropped from a UAV on the Velykopysarivska community (one explosion), and mortar (11 explosions) and artillery (12 explosions) attacks were recorded.

In Yunakivska community, there was a UAV (FPV drone) attack (3 explosions), the dropping of explosive devices (VOG) from a drone (6 explosions), artillery shelling (20 explosions) and grenade launcher (LPG) attack (7 explosions).

Five hostile attacks in Sumy region overnight: Russians fired from artillery, SPG, mortars, and dropped four mines01.02.24, 09:50 • 28733 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn
sumySums

