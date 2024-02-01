Five hostile attacks in Sumy region overnight: Russians fired from artillery, SPG, mortars, and dropped four mines

Russian troops shelled Sumy region five times at night, causing 29 explosions, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, the Russians fired five times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 29 explosions. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Seredyno-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled," the RMA said in a statement on social media.

Reportedly, the enemy attacked four communities with various types of weapons - artillery, SPG and mortars, and dropped four mines on the territory of Bilopilska community.

