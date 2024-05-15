Enemy attacked Dnipro, infrastructure damaged, 2 dead reported - RMA

Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro, there is damage to the infrastructure, two people are preliminarily known to have been killed and wounded, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Dnipro. Infrastructure was damaged. Preliminary, two dead. There are wounded, their number, condition and other circumstances are being clarified - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

In Dnipro it was reported that the sounds of explosions were heard. Air Force warns of high-speed target