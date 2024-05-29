ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Enemy attacked 5 settlements in Donetsk region with bombs and Grom-1: people are being searched under the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54696 views

On May 28, Russian forces shelled 11 settlements in the Donetsk region, killing at least 3 civilians, injuring several others, including a 4-year-old boy, and causing significant damage to residential buildings, infrastructure, and civilian objects.

On May 28, Russian troops shelled  11 settlements in Donetsk region, including Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka, Toretsk and Selydove with air strikes, and fired a Grom-E1 missile (bomb) at Kramatorsk. There are probably more people under the rubble in Selydove and Toretsk. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region. 

Police recorded 2262 hits.  People remain under the rubble after enemy arrivals

- the police said in a statement.

The enemy shelled 11 localities: the towns of Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Selydove, Toretsk, the villages of Kurakhivka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, and the villages of Viroliubivka, Lysivka, and Novoselivka Persha.

185 civilian objects were destroyed, including 138 residential buildings, administrative buildings, a church, a business, shops, a post office, boiler houses, a car wash, vehicles, and critical infrastructure.

The occupants dropped a large detonating aerial bomb (RSAB-1500) on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. 7 civilians were wounded, including a four-year-old boy. 103 private houses, 12 civilian cars and a church were damaged.

In Kostyantynivka, Russian troops struck with UMPB D-30SM guided missiles, wounding a civilian and damaging 8 apartment buildings, a boiler room, a car wash and cars.

Russians conducted three air strikes with a Grom-E1 missile (bomb) in Kramatorsk. One person was wounded, 10 apartment buildings, administrative buildings, a shop, and an express delivery office were damaged.

Russia launched three KAB-250 guided missiles at Toretsk , killing two civilians and injuring three others. Three more civilians are likely to be under the rubble. Seven apartment buildings, a boiler house, an educational institution, administrative buildings, and an enterprise were destroyed.

Selidove was attacked by the invaders with two UMPB D-30 SM guided missiles. One civilian was killed and another was injured. Another person is being searched for under the rubble. Three private houses and a shop were damaged.

One person was wounded in Viroliubivka,  a private house was damaged.

