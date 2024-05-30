ukenru
Electricity imports from 5 countries are planned for today - Ukrenergo

Electricity imports from 5 countries are planned for today - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20423 views

Today, it is planned to import electricity from 5 countries (Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova). Due to the increase in production at nuclear power plants after the planned repair of two units, the application of electricity consumption limits is not predicted.

The application of electricity consumption limits in all regions of Ukraine is not predicted due to an increase in the production of nuclear power plants after the planned repair of two units. It is planned to import electricity from 5 countries. This was reported in the NEK "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

Consumption limit

Today, the application of electricity consumption limits for industrial and domestic consumers in all regions of Ukraine is not predicted.  The reason is an increase in the production of nuclear power plants after the planned repair of two units

- the message says.

However, the company reminded that the spring-summer repair company at the nuclear power plant continues. This can sometimes lead to a lack of electricity in the power grid. 

According to Ukrenergo, imports from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast for the day today. With a total volume of 19,518 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,700 MW in individual hours.

export does not occur and is not expected.

De-energization 

In the Khmelnitsky region in the morning due to bad weather, 4,134 consumers were de-energized, repair work continues.

For other reasons, 420 localities are de-energized.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytsky regions.

For technical reasons, there is a power outage in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In Khmelnitsky region, more than 10 thousand users were left without electricity due to the attack of the Russian Federation, electricity restrictions are not predicted for today - Ministry of energy30.05.24, 10:37 • 27439 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

