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"Either Trump is lying, or Musk": U.S. Congress demands to find out who restricted Starlink for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6844 views

Congressman Mike Levin accused Trump and Musk of possibly concealing the truth. Senator Schiff is demanding an investigation and Musk's testimony.

"Either Trump is lying, or Musk": U.S. Congress demands to find out who restricted Starlink for Ukraine

American Congressman Mike Levin is demanding that it be established who exactly made the decision to restrict Ukraine's access to Starlink satellite communications. The politician accused US President Donald Trump and SpaceX owner Elon Musk of possibly concealing the truth. Levin wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to the congressman, restricting satellite communications may have made Ukraine more vulnerable to Russian attacks. He stressed that the American public and Congress have the right to know who was responsible for such a decision.

Either Donald Trump is lying, or Elon Musk is lying. Possibly both. The American people deserve to know who made the decision to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink, leaving them (Ukrainians - Ed.) more vulnerable to Russian attacks. Congress needs answers, and I will continue asking until we get them

– Levin stated.

In the US, they are demanding an investigation and Musk's testimony under oath

The issue of the possible restriction of Starlink's operation for Ukraine has already been raised by other American lawmakers as well.

In particular, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff previously called for a full investigation into reports of reduced speeds and restricted access for Ukrainian users to satellite internet.

Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine25.10.26, 18:02 • 19409 views

Schiff also advocated for Elon Musk to personally testify before the US Congress under oath and explain the circumstances surrounding the relevant decisions.

At present, the question of who exactly may have initiated the restriction of Starlink's operation for Ukraine remains the subject of political disputes in the US. The reports cited contain no official findings of an investigation establishing the responsibility of a specific individual.

Starshield outages reduced the Ukrainian Armed Forces' interception of Russian drones - ISW26.10.26, 06:33 • 13292 views

Stepan Haftko

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