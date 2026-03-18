Egypt to start rationing electricity due to Middle East war

Starting March 28, Egypt will begin to restrict electricity consumption. In particular, shops and cafes will close earlier, and the authorities are also considering the option of mandatory remote work. Bloomberg writes about this, reports UNN.

Egypt will begin to restrict electricity consumption, including ordering shops and cafes to close earlier, as the North African energy importer grapples with soaring global fuel prices caused by the war with Iran. - the publication writes.

Starting March 28, shopping malls, food establishments, and retailers will be required to close by 9:00 PM five days a week. On weekends, they will need to close by 10:00 PM.

Other restrictions will include turning off illuminated billboards and reducing public lighting to a safe minimum. Many government buildings will also close by 6:00 PM, while authorities are considering mandatory work from home one or two days a week for both the public and private sectors.

Recall

On Wednesday, Iranian state media accused the US and Israel of attacking some Iranian oil and natural gas facilities, including the world's largest natural gas field, South Pars, which would be a significant escalation of the conflict.