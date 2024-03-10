During the day, occupants attacked 11 communities in Sumy region

During the day on March 9, Russians fired 45 times at Sumy region. 222 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Mykolayivska, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska and Sveska communities were hit. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Artillery (20 explosions) and mortar attacks (4 explosions) were reported in Myropilska community.

Bilopilska community was subjected to mortar shelling (39 explosions), artillery shelling (34 explosions) and the dropping of explosives from a UAV (1 explosion).

Mortar attacks (23 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions) were recorded in Krasnopilska.

An unguided aerial missile was launched from an airplane in Seredyna-Budska community (2 explosions), and there was also mortar shelling (5 explosions).

17 mines were dropped on the territory of the Velykopysarivska community, and there was also a shelling of MLRS (5 explosions).

In Yunakivska community, there was artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (4 explosions), UAV drops (5 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (5 explosions).

The Esman community was hit with mortars (14 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).

A mortar attack was registered in Khotynske (1 explosion).

A helicopter launch of NAR took place in the Sveska community (6 explosions).

The Russian army dropped 9 mines on the territory of the Shalygino community. In addition, there was a shelling of MLRS (13 explosions).

Mykolaivska was shelled with artillery (7 explosions).

