Five people were killed and 11 others were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian shelling of settlements in the Donetsk Region over the past day. The enemy launched 2,107 strikes on the region. About it UNN reports with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Enemy attacks were carried out on 13 settlements: the cities of Zheleznoye, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Kurakhovo, Nikolaevka, Toretsk, the villages of Ostre, Severnoye, Shcherbinovka, the villages of Maksimilianovka, Nikolaevka, Poshushnoye, Sergeyevka.

40 civilian objects were damaged - 26 residential buildings, critical infrastructure, cars.

Russia launched five strikes on the city of Nikolaevka, using umpb d-30sn bombs, an X-59 missile and two attack UAVs. One civilian was killed and three were injured. An infrastructure object was damaged.

Luxury Russians covered with MLRS "Smerch" – three residents were killed, four were injured, among them-a child born in 2009. 4 private houses, two cars, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

Three more people were injured as a result of enemy strikes - in Maksimilianovka, Severny and the village of Nikolaevka.

Toretsk was under constant shelling, the enemy damaged 4 apartment buildings and 4 private houses.

Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Selidovo in Donetsk region in the morning: 2 people were killed and 3 injured