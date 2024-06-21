During the day, five people were killed and 11 wounded due to shelling in the Donetsk region: the enemy beat with aerial bombs, drones and MLRS

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89461 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99935 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232666 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142861 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368801 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181692 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149596 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197889 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64027 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72048 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84168 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29894 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89461 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84169 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99935 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98234 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117747 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 198 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11403 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13060 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17113 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

During the day, five people were killed and 11 wounded due to shelling in the Donetsk region: the enemy beat with aerial bombs, drones and MLRS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27277 views

Five people were killed and 11 others, including a child, were injured as a result of Russian shelling of 13 settlements in the Donetsk region.

During the day, five people were killed and 11 wounded due to shelling in the Donetsk region: the enemy beat with aerial bombs, drones and MLRS

Five people were killed and 11 others were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian shelling of settlements in the Donetsk Region  over the past day. The enemy launched 2,107 strikes on the region. About it UNN reports with reference to the police of Donetsk region. 

Details 

Enemy attacks were carried out on 13 settlements: the cities of Zheleznoye, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Kurakhovo, Nikolaevka, Toretsk, the villages of Ostre, Severnoye, Shcherbinovka, the villages of Maksimilianovka, Nikolaevka, Poshushnoye, Sergeyevka.

40 civilian objects were damaged -  26 residential buildings, critical infrastructure, cars.

Russia launched five strikes on the city of Nikolaevka, using umpb d-30sn bombs, an X-59 missile and two attack UAVs. One civilian was killed and three were injured. An infrastructure object was damaged.

Luxury Russians covered with MLRS "Smerch" – three residents were killed, four were injured, among them-a child born in 2009. 4 private houses, two cars, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

Three more people were injured as a result of enemy strikes - in Maksimilianovka, Severny and the village of Nikolaevka.

Toretsk was under constant shelling, the enemy damaged 4 apartment buildings and 4 private houses.

Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Selidovo in Donetsk region in the morning: 2 people were killed and 3 injured21.06.24, 10:59 • 27370 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Kramatorsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31