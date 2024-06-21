Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Selidovo in Donetsk region in the morning: 2 people were killed and 3 injured

In the Donetsk region this morning, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Selidovo, two people were killed and three were injured, Vadim Filashkin, chairman of the Donetsk RMA, said on Friday.

Details

"2 people were killed and 3 injured as a result of the strike on Selidovo. this morning, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city - residential buildings were in the affected area," Filashkin said in Telegram.

According to him, 5 five-story buildings, 6 private houses and a car were damaged.

"The enemy continues to purposefully hit civilians in the Donetsk region on a daily basis. In such conditions, the best thing to do is to evacuate and not endanger your own life and Health," said the chairman of the RMA.

