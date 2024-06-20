Russian cluster munition attack in Donetsk region: the number of wounded has increased

The number of wounded due to the shelling of a village in the Donetsk region by Russian troops with cluster munitions has increased to four, three people were killed, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on June 20, at 12:20, the army of the aggressor state hit the territory of the Ilinovskaya community of the Kramatorsk district, previously, with cluster munitions from the Smerch MLRS.

"In the village of luxury, a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 42 were injured incompatible with life. Four other people: men aged 32 and 37, a 57-year-old woman, and a 14 - year-old boy received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds," the prosecutor's office said.

Victims of the enemy attack, as indicated, were taken to a hospital facility for qualified assistance.

As a result of the shelling of the village, 4 households, 2 cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Previously

3 people were reported dead and 3 injured due to enemy shelling with cluster munitions in the Donetsk region.