During security measures in Sumy, Russian agent preparing attacks on the Defense Forces was detained

Law enforcement officers detained an FSB agent during counterintelligence (security) measures in Sumy. It was a 22-year-old native of Kherson region who was preparing Russian strikes on the Defense Forces located near the area of the Kursk operation. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Reportedly, to fulfill the enemy's task, the agent went around the area, where he secretly filmed the locations of military facilities using a cell phone. The agent sent the received georeferenced video files to his supervisor, who has already been identified by the SBU.

SBU officers detained him in a timely manner, preventing him from passing intelligence to the enemy.

At the same time, law enforcement officers took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

According to the investigation, the young man was remotely recruited by the FSB in August of this year when he was looking for quick money on Telegram channels.

Instead of money from the FSB, he received a suspicion from the Security Service investigators under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The Security Service is conducting counterintelligence (security) measures in Sumy. They involve the National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces and the National Guard. Law enforcement actions will cover the entire city.