During security measures in Sumy, Russian agent preparing attacks on the Defense Forces was detained

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 21458 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 92498 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159895 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134002 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140900 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137973 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178700 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111952 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169949 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138308 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 80505 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106415 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108584 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178700 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169949 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197396 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186454 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138308 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138689 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145304 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136793 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153790 views
During security measures in Sumy, Russian agent preparing attacks on the Defense Forces was detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13721 views

A 22-year-old FSB agent who collected intelligence on military facilities was detained in Sumy. The offender, recruited via Telegram, transferred video files to his supervisor to prepare attacks on the Defense Forces.

Law enforcement officers detained an FSB agent during counterintelligence (security) measures in Sumy. It was a 22-year-old native of Kherson region who was preparing Russian strikes on the Defense Forces located near the area of the Kursk operation. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, to fulfill the enemy's task, the agent went around the area, where he secretly filmed the locations of military facilities using a cell phone. The agent sent the received georeferenced video files to his supervisor, who has already been identified by the SBU.

SBU officers detained him in a timely manner, preventing him from passing intelligence to the enemy.

At the same time, law enforcement officers took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

According to the investigation, the young man was remotely recruited by the FSB in August of this year when he was looking for quick money on Telegram channels.

Instead of money from the FSB, he received a suspicion from the Security Service investigators under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Image

Recall

The Security Service is conducting counterintelligence (security) measures in Sumy. They involve the National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces and the National Guard. Law enforcement actions will cover the entire city.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
telegramTelegram
sumySums

