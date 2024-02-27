Due to warming in Zhytomyr, heating system switched to economy mode

Starting February 27, the heating system in Zhytomyr switched to economy mode due to significant warming in the region. This was reported by the press service of Zhytomyrteplocomunenergo, UNN writes.

The agency explained that during the day, when it is warm outside, the boilers are turned off and only the circulation of coolant remains in the system.

For each boiler house, we have a value for the temperature of the heat carrier at the boiler house inlet at which the boilers should be switched on. So, as soon as the temperature of the heat carrier drops to this limit, the boiler room is switched on again - the utility explained.

It is noted that in this mode of operation, buildings do not have time to cool down below the standard temperature, so the comfort of the citizens will not be affected by the innovation.

Zhytomyrteplocomunenergo emphasizes that this mode of operation allows not to overheat the premises, and while the boiler houses are not working, no heat bills are charged.

