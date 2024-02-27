$41.340.03
Due to warming in Zhytomyr, heating system switched to economy mode

Kyiv

 • 90646 views

The heating system in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, switched to an economical mode on February 27 due to the warming weather: boilers are turned off during the day and only circulate coolant to save money without lowering the temperature in the premises.

Due to warming in Zhytomyr, heating system switched to economy mode

Starting February 27, the heating system in Zhytomyr switched to economy mode due to significant warming in the region. This was reported by the press service of Zhytomyrteplocomunenergo, UNN writes.

Details

The agency explained that during the day, when it is warm outside, the boilers are turned off and only the circulation of coolant remains in the system.

Residential complex for IDPs to be built in Zhytomyr with EU support

For each boiler house, we have a value for the temperature of the heat carrier at the boiler house inlet at which the boilers should be switched on. So, as soon as the temperature of the heat carrier drops to this limit, the boiler room is switched on again

- the utility explained. 

It is noted that in this mode of operation, buildings do not have time to cool down below the standard temperature, so the comfort of the citizens will not be affected by the innovation.

Addendum

Zhytomyrteplocomunenergo emphasizes that this mode of operation allows not to overheat the premises, and while the boiler houses are not working, no heat bills are charged.

Recall

Recently, 39 multi-storey buildings in Zaporizhzhia were left without heating. Then the Russians hit one of the city's infrastructure facilities. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
European Union
Zhytomyr
Zaporizhzhia
