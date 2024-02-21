Due to Russian shelling, ZNPP remained on one power line, no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

As a result of enemy shelling, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remained on one power line, and there is no shortage of electricity. This was reported on Wednesday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

As a result of hostilities, a 330 kV high-voltage power line in Zaporizhzhya region was de-energized yesterday. As a result, Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant was left with only one power line. Hostilities continue in the area - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

In addition, due to enemy shelling, an overhead line in Chernihiv region was damaged, leaving about 200 consumers in two settlements without electricity.

Generation

According to the Ministry of Energy, there is no deficit in the power system.

"Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned," the agency said.

They also added that there are 7 units of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

The situation is under control. The system is balanced. Outage schedules are not applied - the Ministry of Energy said.

Emergencies

In Lviv region, an inspection revealed deliberate damage to the Ukrtransnafta oil pipeline - a branch pipe was welded to the pipe.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1400 MWh. Exports of up to 3000 MWh are also expected.

