Due to Russian shelling, ZNPP remained on one power line, no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90304 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109243 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155910 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251840 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174507 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165714 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148375 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226679 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37899 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37899 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72235 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72235 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40209 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40209 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33393 views

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33393 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65978 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65978 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251842 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226679 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226679 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212649 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225100 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225100 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90304 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65978 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65978 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72235 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72235 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113226 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113226 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114110 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114110 views
Due to Russian shelling, ZNPP remained on one power line, no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

Due to Russian shelling, ZNPP remained on one power line, no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30121 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30121 views

The Energy Ministry reports that Russian shelling has left the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on one power line.

As a result of enemy shelling, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remained on one power line, and there is no shortage of electricity. This was reported on Wednesday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes. 

As a result of hostilities, a 330 kV high-voltage power line in Zaporizhzhya region was de-energized yesterday. As a result, Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant was left with only one power line. Hostilities continue in the area

- the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

In addition, due to enemy shelling, an overhead line in Chernihiv region was damaged, leaving about 200 consumers in two settlements without electricity. 

Generation 

According to the Ministry of Energy, there is no deficit in the power system. 

"Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned," the agency said. 

They also added that there are 7 units of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary. 

The situation is under control. The system is balanced. Outage schedules are not applied

- the Ministry of Energy said. 

Emergencies 

In Lviv region, an inspection revealed deliberate damage to the Ukrtransnafta oil pipeline - a branch pipe was welded to the pipe. 

Import and export 

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1400 MWh. Exports of up to 3000 MWh are also expected.

IAEA Director General assesses level of personnel and safety during fourth visit to Zaporizhzhya NPP07.02.24, 16:26 • 22103 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

