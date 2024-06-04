Due to excessive consumption: Ukrenergo reported emergency blackouts in 7 regions and Kyiv

Ukrenergo reported the forced use of emergency power outages in 8 regions due to excessive consumption exceeding the limits, writes UNN.

Details

"Despite the repeated demands of Ukrenergo for regional power companies to adhere to the limits brought to the regions, consumption in Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv,,Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytsky Kyiv regions and Kyiv continued to grow," the company said.

As noted, "when consumption significantly exceeded the limits, Ukrenergo was forced to apply emergency shutdowns from 14:25, and special emergency shutdown schedules for domestic and industrial consumers in these regions from 14:50." "There may be interruptions in the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities," the company added.

"These types of restrictions will remain in effect until the level of consumption in the regions returns to the limits. Then regional power companies will be able to return to the planned schedules of restrictions," Ukrenergo said.

Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine