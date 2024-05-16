DTEK: starting from 16:00, stabilization outage schedules will be applied again

Starting from 16:00, at the direction of Ukrenergo, stabilization outage schedules will be applied again, UNN reports, citing DTEK's message.

"Unfortunately, the situation in the power system remains difficult. Starting from 16:00, as instructed by Ukrenergo, stabilization outage schedules will be applied again," the statement said.

Add

Earlier, NPC Ukrenergo reported that Ukraine's power system has a significant deficit for most of the day, with hourly outage schedules in place in all regions, and imports from 5 EU countries are planned in addition to emergency aid from a number of neighboring countries.

Current electricity restrictions may last until August - Prime Minister's advisor