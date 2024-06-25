Dry in most regions, rains on the Left Bank and up to 30° Celsius: weather forecast for today

In Ukraine today, there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms on the Left Bank, while in the rest of the country it will be dry, with temperatures in different regions of 12-30°C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

Partly cloudy weather is expected on June 25. On the Left Bank, in some places there will be short-term rain, with thunderstorms in the afternoon, in the rest of the country without precipitation. In the western regions, there will be fog at night and in the morning.

Northwest wind, 7-12 m/s.

Temperatures at night are 12-17°, in the south of the country 16-21°; during the day 22-27°, in Transcarpathian, Odesa, Kherson regions and in Crimea 25-30°; in the Carpathians 8-10° at night, 18-20° during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. The temperature will be 12-17° at night, 22-27° during the day, 14-16° at night and 24-26° during the day in Kyiv.