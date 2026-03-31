Drones once again attacked the Leningrad region and the port of Ust-Luga

In Russia's Leningrad region, three people, including two children, were injured as a result of a drone attack. This was reported by the region's governor, Alexander Drozdenko, UNN writes.

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According to him, as of the morning, 38 drones were allegedly shot down over the region. The attack continued in several districts at once, where Russian air defense continued to operate.

In Ust-Luga, according to the authorities, port infrastructure was hit. Earlier, Drozdenko also stated that 17 drones were allegedly shot down in the area of the Ust-Luga port zone.

In the village of Molodtsovo, debris damaged residential buildings — windows were blown out in dozens of apartments. Damage was also recorded in the school building and the social protection premises, which were under renovation.

The injured were taken to the hospital. According to preliminary data, their lives are not in danger.

Against the backdrop of the drone attack, air traffic disruptions occurred in St. Petersburg and the region.

More than 60 flights were canceled and delayed at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport.

Smoke from the fire in Russia's Ust-Luga may reach Estonia, but no serious health threat is expected