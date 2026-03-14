Drones attacked a military base in Kuwait, three soldiers wounded

Three Kuwaiti army servicemen sustained minor injuries as a result of two drone strikes on the Ahmed Al-Jaber airbase on Saturday. This was stated in a statement by a representative of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports with reference to AP.

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Kuwait's air defense system intercepted three more drones, and two drones fell outside the so-called "threat zone" and posed no danger.

Early in the war, three American fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti forces during an Iranian attack. Six American soldiers also died in Kuwait as a result of a drone strike on a command center.

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