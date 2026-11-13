Drone manufacturer Quantum Systems, which supplies Ukraine, suffered a cyberattack

The German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems said on Thursday, November 12, that it had fallen victim to a cyberattack at the end of October. UNN reports this, citing dpa.

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The company, based near Munich in Germany, said that an internal investigation had uncovered an active cyberattack by "hostile actors."

"The threat was contained thanks to the swift response of our IT and security teams, working closely and transparently with the authorities," the statement said.

The company said that the operation of Quantum Systems' unmanned systems poses no risk whatsoever to end users and operators.

"The incident is being investigated in cooperation with government authorities and external and internal professional cybersecurity experts," the statement said.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the German armed forces withdrew the drones from the company as a precautionary measure. Germany's Defense Ministry declined to comment on the media report.

Quantum Systems drones, the publication writes, are used by the Ukrainian armed forces in their defensive war against Russia, among others.

"Companies on the front line of supporting Ukraine become targets precisely because our work is critical to the security of our customers," the company said.

"Recognizing this responsibility, Quantum Systems has mitigation plans in place and strives to meet the highest standards of data and system security," the statement said.

NATO condemned Russia's cyber attacks against allies and Ukraine and promised to continue supporting Kyiv