Drone attack on one of the largest oil refineries in Russia: what is known

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
07:00 AM • 68 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 17154 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 45467 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 63157 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 11:09 AM • 40458 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 62768 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
March 27, 08:55 AM • 32174 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Exclusive
March 27, 05:31 AM • 31271 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 47709 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 51606 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
79%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IAEA is investigating information about an attack on a nuclear facility in Iran, no increase in radiation levels was detectedMarch 27, 09:03 PM • 12168 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 19163 views
Zelenskyy: Pressure on Ukraine will not lead to a quick end to the warMarch 27, 09:26 PM • 13234 views
G7 countries will help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but there is a conditionMarch 27, 10:32 PM • 10174 views
Attack on Odesa: number of injured increases, including a childPhoto02:39 AM • 17265 views
Publications
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time07:00 AM • 66 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 19183 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 20458 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 63154 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 62766 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Serhiy Lysak
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 13872 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 18012 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of UkraineMarch 27, 01:02 PM • 23257 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideoMarch 27, 11:30 AM • 28443 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 34053 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Series

Drone attack on one of the largest oil refineries in Russia: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2482 views

On the night of March 28, drones attacked the YANOS plant, which processes 15 million tons of oil. A series of powerful explosions rocked the city.

Drone attack on one of the largest oil refineries in Russia: what is known

The Russian city of Yaroslavl was attacked from the air on the night of Saturday, March 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the city was attacked by drones, a series of explosions occurred, and air defense was activated.

The Defense Forces visited the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery (Yaroslavnefteorgsintez, YANOS) with sanctioning UAVs, which is among the top 5 in terms of capacity in Russia and can process more than 15 million tons of oil per year.

- one of the messages says.

Recall

According to Reuters, the closure of Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga after a drone attack on Wednesday may force major Russian oil refineries in the European part of the country to reduce oil processing due to transportation restrictions.

Damage to the refinery near St. Petersburg - General Staff of the AFU clarified the consequences27.03.26, 14:18 • 4468 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy