Drone attack on one of the largest oil refineries in Russia: what is known

The Russian city of Yaroslavl was attacked from the air on the night of Saturday, March 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the city was attacked by drones, a series of explosions occurred, and air defense was activated.

The Defense Forces visited the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery (Yaroslavnefteorgsintez, YANOS) with sanctioning UAVs, which is among the top 5 in terms of capacity in Russia and can process more than 15 million tons of oil per year. - one of the messages says.

Recall

According to Reuters, the closure of Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga after a drone attack on Wednesday may force major Russian oil refineries in the European part of the country to reduce oil processing due to transportation restrictions.

Damage to the refinery near St. Petersburg - General Staff of the AFU clarified the consequences