Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 14043 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132325 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137726 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167914 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161847 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146776 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213957 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112807 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200731 views

Drone attack on North Ossetia in Russia: sources reported on DIU operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19937 views

North Ossetia in the Russian Federation was first subjected to a drone attack. This is an operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, sources told UNN.

Details

Sources confirm that this is DIU operation. 

The consequences are being clarified.

Recall

In the morning, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, the drone was allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Republic North Ossetia-Alania. according to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, they "tried to attack North Ossetia for the first time". It is indicated that "three UAVs were shot down in the sky over the Republic this morning," although the Russian Defense Ministry reported one. "The drones were shot down in Mozdok, their target was a military airfield. According to updated data, minor damage and fires were recorded on the territory of the Republic," The Telegram channel reported.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
