Drone attack on North Ossetia in Russia: sources reported on DIU operation

North Ossetia in the Russian Federation was first subjected to a drone attack. This is an operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, with reference to sources reports UNN.

Details

Sources confirm that this is DIU operation.

The consequences are being clarified.

Recall

In the morning, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, the drone was allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Republic North Ossetia-Alania. according to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, they "tried to attack North Ossetia for the first time". It is indicated that "three UAVs were shot down in the sky over the Republic this morning," although the Russian Defense Ministry reported one. "The drones were shot down in Mozdok, their target was a military airfield. According to updated data, minor damage and fires were recorded on the territory of the Republic," The Telegram channel reported.