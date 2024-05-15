Double Iskander strike on a high-rise building in Donetsk region foiled: Russian agents detained

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68940 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104773 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147799 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152058 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248598 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173726 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165053 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224943 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101811 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40142 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34811 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52999 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46621 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224943 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211122 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236924 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223797 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68952 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46621 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52999 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112553 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113470 views
Actual
Double Iskander strike on a high-rise building in Donetsk region foiled: Russian agents detained

Double Iskander strike on a high-rise building in Donetsk region foiled: Russian agents detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19747 views

In Donetsk region, the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized a six-member Russian military intelligence agent group that was adjusting missile strikes, including a double Iskander strike on a residential building in Pokrovsk, which resulted in civilian casualties.

SBU CI neutralized an agent group of Russian military intelligence in Donetsk region. As a result of the special operation, six Russian agents were simultaneously detained, who were at different addresses and were adjusting the shelling of the region. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

On August 7, 2023, the occupiers launched a double strike with Iskander missiles on the city of Pokrovsk. During the first attack, the militants hit an apartment building. When the police and rescuers arrived at the scene, the racists struck again. As a result of the enemy's "arrivals," there were numerous civilian casualties and injuries,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that this intelligence group was preparing coordinates for missile strikes on the locations of the Defense Forces in the Avdiivka sector. To do this, the defendants went around the area alone, where they tried to covertly record the defensive positions of the Armed Forces.

The criminals acted separately from each other, but were "locked in" to a common curator from the Russian military intelligence. The SBU has already identified him. It was he who created and remotely controlled the agent group, which included six residents of the Pokrovsk district.

To find and recruit them, a Russian intelligence officer used pro-Kremlin Telegram channels where they posted anti-Ukrainian comments.

During the searches of the Russian agents' places of residence, the SBU found mobile phones that they used in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of the aggressor.

The SBU investigators have now served all the detainees suspicion notices under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). They are in custody.

In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions of the defendants under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war) is being decided. The offenders face life imprisonment.

Russian "Grad" systems aimed at the border of Sumy region: a couple of Russian agents detained4/29/24, 10:33 AM • 102296 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
donetskDonetsk
sumySums

Contact us about advertising