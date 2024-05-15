Double Iskander strike on a high-rise building in Donetsk region foiled: Russian agents detained

SBU CI neutralized an agent group of Russian military intelligence in Donetsk region. As a result of the special operation, six Russian agents were simultaneously detained, who were at different addresses and were adjusting the shelling of the region. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

On August 7, 2023, the occupiers launched a double strike with Iskander missiles on the city of Pokrovsk. During the first attack, the militants hit an apartment building. When the police and rescuers arrived at the scene, the racists struck again. As a result of the enemy's "arrivals," there were numerous civilian casualties and injuries, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that this intelligence group was preparing coordinates for missile strikes on the locations of the Defense Forces in the Avdiivka sector. To do this, the defendants went around the area alone, where they tried to covertly record the defensive positions of the Armed Forces.

The criminals acted separately from each other, but were "locked in" to a common curator from the Russian military intelligence. The SBU has already identified him. It was he who created and remotely controlled the agent group, which included six residents of the Pokrovsk district.

To find and recruit them, a Russian intelligence officer used pro-Kremlin Telegram channels where they posted anti-Ukrainian comments.

During the searches of the Russian agents' places of residence, the SBU found mobile phones that they used in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of the aggressor.

The SBU investigators have now served all the detainees suspicion notices under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). They are in custody.

In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions of the defendants under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war) is being decided. The offenders face life imprisonment.

Russian "Grad" systems aimed at the border of Sumy region: a couple of Russian agents detained