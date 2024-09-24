Dmytruk's detention in London: fugitive MP says the trial has already taken place

Fugitive MP Artem Dmytruk confirmed that he was detained today and that a court hearing was held. However, he did not inform about the results of the meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Dmytruk said that the President of Ukraine demanded his immediate extradition.

"Today, as part of the trial, he was detained by law enforcement. After that, a court hearing was held. I will stay in touch with you," commented Dmytruk on the information about his detention in London.

He did not specify what exactly the court decided. Apparently, Dmytruk is now free.

Previously

Servant of the People MP Artem Dmytruk will appear in court in London for possible extradition to Ukraine. He is accused of "hooliganism" and claims to be a victim of political persecution.

Recall

In September, Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk, who had illegally crossed the border, was seen in a shopping center in London.