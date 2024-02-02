ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Dismissal of NSDC Secretary Danilov is fake - Center for Countering Disinformation

Dismissal of NSDC Secretary Danilov is fake - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32172 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation has denied reports of the resignation of Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, calling the information spread in telegram channels fake.

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council denied the dismissal of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, UNN reports.  

Some telegram channels spread information about the alleged dismissal of Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Such "insights" are a fake that plays into the hands of the enemy. 

 - the message says.  

This week, the media and telegram channels have been actively disseminating information about the alleged dismissal of Danilov, Defense Minister Umerov, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.  

On February 2, Danilov statedthat there was no document on Zaluzhny's resignation. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

