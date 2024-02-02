Dismissal of NSDC Secretary Danilov is fake - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council denied the dismissal of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, UNN reports.

Some telegram channels spread information about the alleged dismissal of Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Such "insights" are a fake that plays into the hands of the enemy. - the message says.

This week, the media and telegram channels have been actively disseminating information about the alleged dismissal of Danilov, Defense Minister Umerov, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

On February 2, Danilov statedthat there was no document on Zaluzhny's resignation.