Discussed the Peace Summit and the Euro-Atlantic future of Ukraine: Kuleba held a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Iceland

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with Iceland's foreign minister Tordis Kolbrunn. The parties discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and the Euro-Atlantic future of Ukraine. Kuleba wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

Today I had a conversation with Iceland'S foreign minister and a true friend of Ukraine, Tordis Kolbrunn. I thanked Iceland for its full support and welcomed the efforts of the Icelandic government aimed at providing long-term assistance to Ukraine. We also discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future Kuleba wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Angolan leader Joao Lorenzo. The parties discussed the Peace Summit in Switzerland and strengthening cooperation between our countries.