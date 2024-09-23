Deputy Prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia region exposed on bribe of USD 40 thousand. The Prosecutor General's Office responded

Law enforcement officers exposed a deputy prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia region for receiving illegal benefits, UNN reports with reference to NABU.

According to the NABU, the official asked for USD 40 thousand. USD for changing the jurisdiction in the criminal proceedings, ensuring the cancellation of the seizure of property and non-prosecution of the person.

She was caught red-handed while receiving the full amount of the bribe.

The issue of detention and serving a notice of suspicion under Part 4 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided.

Add

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that it provides full assistance to the NABU and the SAPO in exposing corruption offenses in the prosecution bodies. "We are persistently implementing a course to cleanse the system of corruption and prevent such cases," said Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

"This work is a constant priority of our activities, including changes to internal processes in the prosecutor's office, including strengthening internal control," the Prosecutor General added.