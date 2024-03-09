Deputy Minister of Defense inspects warehouses with food for the military unscheduled

Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko conducted unscheduled inspections of warehouses in eastern and central Ukraine to control the quality and distribution of daily field rations for the military. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

I received a lot of complaints about rations. In general, the Armed Forces have two rationing standards. These are the 10th and 15th norms. These rations are very different. The fact is that the 10th rate mostly consists of canned food and is issued for several days. And the 15th one is a fully prepared balanced meal for our military, - said Vitaliy Polovenko.

It is noted that the 15th field kit includes 14 types of menus with full meals. For example: borscht, soups, various porridges with meat and vegetables, coffee, tea, honey, jam, rye and wheat crackers, biscuits. The energy value of one meal should be at least 3,500 kilocalories.

In other words, these two field kits have actually different purposes. If a soldier is going on a business trip for a few days, the 10th standard will be enough. However, if the military performs relevant tasks and stays outside the PFD for several weeks, they definitely need the 15th standard. Unfortunately, there is a situation where some soldiers are offered only the 10th rate, - Vitaliy Polovenko said.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized that the last procurement of rations of the 15th standard took place at the end of 2022. The entire batch was seized due to non-compliance with laboratory requirements.

It is important for the military to have both norms of field kits available. Over time, we plan to move away from canned food and feed our defenders with nutritious meals. We clearly realize that high-quality and safe food for the military is also a guarantee of our security! Therefore, the Logistics Forces Command must organize the supply of dry rations and formulate the need to purchase the 15th ration as soon as possible. When the Ministry of Defense receives this requirement, the State Logistics Operator will conduct the procurement, emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense.

