Deputy Minister of Defense inspects warehouses with food for the military unscheduled

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 10831 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 29280 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29672 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 182213 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169061 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169493 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 216914 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248280 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154078 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 29280 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 182214 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149982 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169062 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 160917 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2956 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16438 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17334 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21434 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 29501 views
Deputy Minister of Defense inspects warehouses with food for the military unscheduled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34449 views

Deputy Minister of Defense Vitaliy Polovenko conducted unscheduled inspections of warehouses in eastern and central Ukraine to monitor the quality and distribution of daily field rations for military personnel, review complaints about the quality of rations and ensure proper supply of nutritious food to the military.

Deputy Minister of Defense inspects warehouses with food for the military unscheduled

Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko conducted unscheduled inspections of warehouses in eastern and central Ukraine to control the quality and distribution of daily field rations for the military. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

I received a lot of complaints about rations. In general, the Armed Forces have two rationing standards. These are the 10th and 15th norms. These rations are very different. The fact is that the 10th rate mostly consists of canned food and is issued for several days. And the 15th one is a fully prepared balanced meal for our military,

- said Vitaliy Polovenko.

Details

It is noted that the 15th field kit includes 14 types of menus with full meals. For example: borscht, soups, various porridges with meat and vegetables, coffee, tea, honey, jam, rye and wheat crackers, biscuits. The energy value of one meal should be at least 3,500 kilocalories.

In other words, these two field kits have actually different purposes. If a soldier is going on a business trip for a few days, the 10th standard will be enough. However, if the military performs relevant tasks and stays outside the PFD for several weeks, they definitely need the 15th standard. Unfortunately, there is a situation where some soldiers are offered only the 10th rate,

- Vitaliy Polovenko said.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized that the last procurement of rations of the 15th standard took place at the end of 2022. The entire batch was seized due to non-compliance with laboratory requirements.

It is important for the military to have both norms of field kits available. Over time, we plan to move away from canned food and feed our defenders with nutritious meals. We clearly realize that high-quality and safe food for the military is also a guarantee of our security! Therefore, the Logistics Forces Command must organize the supply of dry rations and formulate the need to purchase the 15th ration as soon as possible. When the Ministry of Defense receives this requirement, the State Logistics Operator will conduct the procurement,

emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on February 29, visited the frontline positions in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove directions, where he checked the work of communications and command posts of the units.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
