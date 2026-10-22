Denmark to purchase long-range missiles amid growing Russian threat - media

Denmark plans to spend billions of kroner on high-precision, long-range missiles for its armed forces, including weapons for its F-35 fighter jets, fulfilling a promise to add offensive capabilities as the Scandinavian country strengthens its defenses against Russia. UNN writes about this, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The government in Copenhagen will purchase missiles from two suppliers, according to sources familiar with the deal. The package includes Joint Strike missiles manufactured by Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, as well as Anthem missiles from Covenant, which are produced in Germany, the sources said.

The German government is also negotiating the details of a procurement contract with Covenant, according to the sources.

TV2 reported on the deal earlier and said that Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus would brief the press later on Thursday. His ministry declined to comment. Spokespeople for Covenant and Kongsberg also declined to comment.

Denmark's acquisition comes after last year's decision to add longer-range missiles and drones to the country's arsenal, a move that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called at the time a "paradigm shift" for a country that had focused on defensive weapons.

The country's government said at the time that the new systems would enable Denmark not only to counter air threats but also to strike threats far from its territory. Frederiksen said the goal was to strengthen deterrence and avoid war, as Russia has adopted an increasingly aggressive stance toward Europe.

Denmark sharply increased military spending after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine changed Europe's security environment, investing in everything from air defenses and fighter jets to drones and ammunition.

NATO warns that Europe may not withstand a prolonged war with the Russian Federation - The Guardian