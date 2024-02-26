Denmark suspends investigation into Nord Stream explosions

The Danish police have announced that they are suspending the investigation into the explosions that occurred in 2022 on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, UNN reports.

Details

"The joint investigation of the Nord Stream explosions conducted by the Copenhagen Police and the Danish Security and Intelligence Service has been completed. In Denmark, there are no sufficient grounds to initiate criminal proceedings over the explosions of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, and therefore the Copenhagen police decided to complete the criminal investigation of the explosions," the statement said.

As noted, throughout the investigation, the Danish authorities cooperated with the relevant foreign partners.

"The investigation was both complex and comprehensive. The investigation has led to the conclusion that there was deliberate sabotage of the gas pipelines. However, according to estimates, there are no sufficient grounds to initiate criminal proceedings in Denmark. Therefore, the Copenhagen police decided to close the criminal investigation into the explosions," the Danish police reiterated.

As noted, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service "continues to monitor the development of the threat situation and initiates - together with other relevant authorities - measures deemed necessary to protect Denmark's critical infrastructure.

Addendum

In early February, Sweden closed the investigation. Germany is still investigating.