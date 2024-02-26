Denmark suspends investigation into Nord Stream explosions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30995 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 114717 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72609 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 280093 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237546 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192535 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231633 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251696 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157708 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372173 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 48677 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 114799 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 280182 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214802 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237605 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20913 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28947 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28805 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 71755 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78860 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Denmark suspends investigation into Nord Stream explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20446 views

The Danish police have announced that they are suspending their investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in 2022 due to insufficient evidence to initiate criminal proceedings in Denmark.

Denmark suspends investigation into Nord Stream explosions

The Danish police have announced that they are suspending the investigation into the explosions that occurred in 2022 on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, UNN reports.

Details

"The joint investigation of the Nord Stream explosions conducted by the Copenhagen Police and the Danish Security and Intelligence Service has been completed. In Denmark, there are no sufficient grounds to initiate criminal proceedings over the explosions of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, and therefore the Copenhagen police decided to complete the criminal investigation of the explosions," the statement said.

As noted, throughout the investigation, the Danish authorities cooperated with the relevant foreign partners.

"The investigation was both complex and comprehensive. The investigation has led to the conclusion that there was deliberate sabotage of the gas pipelines. However, according to estimates, there are no sufficient grounds to initiate criminal proceedings in Denmark. Therefore, the Copenhagen police decided to close the criminal investigation into the explosions," the Danish police reiterated.

As noted, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service "continues to monitor the development of the threat situation and initiates - together with other relevant authorities - measures deemed necessary to protect Denmark's critical infrastructure.

Addendum 

In early February, Sweden closed the investigation. Germany is still investigating.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02