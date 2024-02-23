Denmark hopes to provide F-16s to Ukraine before summer

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has expressed hope that Ukraine will be able to receive Danish F-16 fighters before the summer. She said this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"The training is going very fast and very well. The only reason why we are still delaying the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine is simply a technical reason, a technical point. We need a serious infrastructure to service these fighters. We are working very hard in this aspect and I hope that we will be able to see F-16s in Ukrainian airspace in the near future, before the summer," Frederiksen said.

Addendum

The Danish Ministry of Defense reported on February 22 that Ukraine can expect to receive the first Danish F-16 fighters this summer.

Zelenskiy saidthat Ukraine is now working to ensure that F-16s start to really protect Ukrainian skies.