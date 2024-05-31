Delivery of additional Patriot systems and preparations for the Peace Summit: Kuleba spoke with Blinken

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63713 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138062 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143202 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236532 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171003 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163282 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147662 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112923 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205092 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 61800 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108627 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 43905 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104308 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 39012 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218463 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205092 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231214 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218454 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 9373 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104308 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108627 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158042 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156840 views
Delivery of additional Patriot systems and preparations for the Peace Summit: Kuleba spoke with Blinken

Delivery of additional Patriot systems and preparations for the Peace Summit: Kuleba spoke with Blinken

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60974 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine, preparations for the upcoming peace summit and NATO summit, as well as the US decision to allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike Russian targets across the border.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. They discussed the delivery of Patriot tax systems to Ukraine, as well as preparations for the upcoming peace summit and the NATO summit, UNN informs.

"I had a conversation with Anthony Blinken during which I welcomed the recent US decision that will allow Ukraine to better protect itself from Russian attacks. This is a timely step in the right direction. We discussed the latest steps taken to ensure the delivery of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine. The teams of Presidents Zelensky and Biden are working at all levels to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We also focused on preparations for the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland and the NATO summit in Washington," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Blinken: Biden approves use of U.S. weapons to strike Russian targets on Russian side of border31.05.24, 16:50 • 25118 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the decision of the administration of US President Joe Biden to weaken the long-standing policy that prohibits Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia, noting that this is a step forward to protect Ukrainians. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

