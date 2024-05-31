Delivery of additional Patriot systems and preparations for the Peace Summit: Kuleba spoke with Blinken

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. They discussed the delivery of Patriot tax systems to Ukraine, as well as preparations for the upcoming peace summit and the NATO summit, UNN informs.

"I had a conversation with Anthony Blinken during which I welcomed the recent US decision that will allow Ukraine to better protect itself from Russian attacks. This is a timely step in the right direction. We discussed the latest steps taken to ensure the delivery of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine. The teams of Presidents Zelensky and Biden are working at all levels to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We also focused on preparations for the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland and the NATO summit in Washington," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the decision of the administration of US President Joe Biden to weaken the long-standing policy that prohibits Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia, noting that this is a step forward to protect Ukrainians.