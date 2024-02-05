Defrauded bank customers of almost UAH 86 million: law enforcement officers detain ex-manager of VIP clients

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 39329 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112352 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118867 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161208 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163256 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263733 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176255 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166713 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234599 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 84665 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 65551 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 42320 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 78250 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 35882 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263691 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234564 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245590 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231931 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112302 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91993 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96106 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116024 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116775 views
Defrauded bank customers of almost UAH 86 million: law enforcement officers detain ex-manager of VIP clients

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19754 views

The former bank employee was detained for defrauding her former clients of almost UAH 86 million by promising high-interest loans and embezzling the money instead. The court has already imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect: detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

A former bank manager in charge of VIP clients, a 38-year-old Kyiv resident, lured money from citizens by promising high income and embezzled it. Law enforcement officers detained the offender, and the court placed her under arrest and set bail at UAH 30 million, UNN reports, citing the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, after her dismissal from the bank, the woman decided to use the trust of ex-clients to her own advantage. In order to avoid suspicion, the fraudster rented a room under a real bank branch and concealed information about her dismissal. There, the woman asked the ex-clients to lend her money with interest. She was obliged to return the money as soon as possible, and wrote a receipt to convince them. However, after receiving the money, she would turn off her phone and disappear.

03.09.23, 11:32 • 1549451 view

It is now known that the woman swindled almost UAH 86 million under the guise of a loan. Among the victims were also employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, so the Internal Security Department of the National Police joined the case.

Add

The operatives and investigators gathered a solid evidence base of the offender's illegal activity and served her a notice of suspicion under Part 4 Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Not wanting to be held accountable for her actions, the woman decided to avoid court hearings and flee from the investigation. However, SBI officers found her whereabouts and detained her.

She rented out non-existent cottages in the Carpathians: Lviv resident defrauded about 60 people30.01.24, 18:18 • 41688 views

The court has already imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect: detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

The investigation is ongoing to identify other participants involved in the fraud. In addition, internal security officers are actively taking operational measures to identify other episodes of criminal activity of the offender.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the proceedings.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

