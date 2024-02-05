Defrauded bank customers of almost UAH 86 million: law enforcement officers detain ex-manager of VIP clients

A former bank manager in charge of VIP clients, a 38-year-old Kyiv resident, lured money from citizens by promising high income and embezzled it. Law enforcement officers detained the offender, and the court placed her under arrest and set bail at UAH 30 million, UNN reports, citing the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to law enforcement officers, after her dismissal from the bank, the woman decided to use the trust of ex-clients to her own advantage. In order to avoid suspicion, the fraudster rented a room under a real bank branch and concealed information about her dismissal. There, the woman asked the ex-clients to lend her money with interest. She was obliged to return the money as soon as possible, and wrote a receipt to convince them. However, after receiving the money, she would turn off her phone and disappear.

It is now known that the woman swindled almost UAH 86 million under the guise of a loan. Among the victims were also employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, so the Internal Security Department of the National Police joined the case.

The operatives and investigators gathered a solid evidence base of the offender's illegal activity and served her a notice of suspicion under Part 4 Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Not wanting to be held accountable for her actions, the woman decided to avoid court hearings and flee from the investigation. However, SBI officers found her whereabouts and detained her.

The court has already imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect: detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

The investigation is ongoing to identify other participants involved in the fraud. In addition, internal security officers are actively taking operational measures to identify other episodes of criminal activity of the offender.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the proceedings.