The "Defense Procurement Agency" concluded a direct contract with the Swedish company - the Ministry of Defense

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30878 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 114202 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72349 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 279475 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237121 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192392 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231532 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251673 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157684 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372169 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 48160 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 114188 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 279455 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214557 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237107 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20806 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28849 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28706 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 71394 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78498 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The "Defense Procurement Agency" concluded a direct contract with the Swedish company - the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25563 views

The first direct contract was signed between Ukraine and a Swedish manufacturing company during the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson to Ukraine.

The "Defense Procurement Agency" concluded a direct contract with the Swedish company - the Ministry of Defense

 During the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson to Ukraine, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed the first direct contract with a Swedish manufacturing company. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry, UNN writes.

Details

The contract was made possible thanks to the support of the Swedish Defense Material Administration, FMV, under the Cooperation Agreement between FMV and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which was signed during the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023.

The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step. And there are still many projects to be implemented in partnership with our FMV colleagues to meet the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but this first step is the most important and responsible one

- said Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Discussed defense cooperation: Zelenskyy meets with Swedish Defense Minister24.02.24, 22:32 • 31344 views

Cooperation with the Swedish Defense Materials Administration is expected to accelerate the development of its own agency and further procurement, based on the best European experience of transparency in the process of purchasing the necessary products by using and implementing the best European models.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense adds that the action plan agreed by the parties in early February in Stockholm, in addition to the planned contracts, also provides for the possibility of joining the current Swedish procurement now.

The experience of our cooperation on this first contract will pave the way for many more contracts in the near future and strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- said FMV CEO Goran Mortensson.

Recall

The Ministers of Defense of Sweden and Ukraine discussed military cooperation and the effectiveness of Swedish self-propelled artillery systems Archer, which Ukraine is already effectively using at the front.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Stockholm
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02