The "Defense Procurement Agency" concluded a direct contract with the Swedish company - the Ministry of Defense

During the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson to Ukraine, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed the first direct contract with a Swedish manufacturing company. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry, UNN writes.

Details

The contract was made possible thanks to the support of the Swedish Defense Material Administration, FMV, under the Cooperation Agreement between FMV and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which was signed during the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023.

The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step. And there are still many projects to be implemented in partnership with our FMV colleagues to meet the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but this first step is the most important and responsible one - said Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Cooperation with the Swedish Defense Materials Administration is expected to accelerate the development of its own agency and further procurement, based on the best European experience of transparency in the process of purchasing the necessary products by using and implementing the best European models.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense adds that the action plan agreed by the parties in early February in Stockholm, in addition to the planned contracts, also provides for the possibility of joining the current Swedish procurement now.

The experience of our cooperation on this first contract will pave the way for many more contracts in the near future and strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine - said FMV CEO Goran Mortensson.

Recall

The Ministers of Defense of Sweden and Ukraine discussed military cooperation and the effectiveness of Swedish self-propelled artillery systems Archer, which Ukraine is already effectively using at the front.