Discussed defense cooperation: Zelenskyy meets with Swedish Defense Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31344 views

President Zelenskyy met with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson on the second anniversary of russia's invasion of Ukraine to discuss prospects for joint arms production and a security assurance agreement.

Discussed defense cooperation: Zelenskyy meets with Swedish Defense Minister

On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson, UNN reports citing the Presidential Office.

Today is the day this tragedy began, and it is very important for us to have our friends here

 ," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

At the meeting, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the Government of Sweden for its strong concrete support for Ukraine, particularly in the field of defense.

Particular mention was made of the previously announced 15th aid package worth almost 700 million euros, which was a record-breaking amount. It includes artillery shells, air defense systems, and anti-tank weapons. In addition, Sweden has made an important contribution to the work of the Maritime Coalition.

The main topic of discussion was the prospects for joint arms production and upcoming bilateral negotiations to conclude an agreement on security guarantees.

The President also thanked Sweden for its support of the Ukrainian formula for peace and shared information on preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Switzerland
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
