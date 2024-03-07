"Defense Procurement Agency selects supervisory board members for Prozorro - Defense Ministry

Independent members of the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency will be selected through the Prozorro system. UNN writes about the qualities that will be used to select members of the new structure , citing data from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is important to have professional and independent experts in the supervisory board of the defense agency. This will ensure even higher efficiency of our defense procurement. The announcement of the tender for the selection of a recruitment company is a step towards raising the corporate standards of the agency's management and control over its work. - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

Details

It was decided to select independent experts to the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency through the simplified procurement mechanism in the Prozorro system.

Deadline for submission of proposals: March 13, 2024 (07:00).

The Ministry of Defense said that the supervisory board will consist of five people - three independent and two state representatives.

In particular, the supervisory board will be responsible for the following:

Approval of draft agency strategies, financial and investment plans

Setting performance indicators for the director's performance, monitoring their implementation and evaluating their performance

review of the director's report and approval of measures based on the results of its review

Approval of candidates for deputy directors

Formation of anti-corruption policy

appointment and termination of powers of the head of the internal audit unit

"Our goal is to attract qualified members of the Supervisory Board who will help ensure high standards of work in defense procurement. The public announcement of the tender demonstrates our commitment to transparency and openness in the process of rebooting the agency," emphasized Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency.

The services of the recruiting company will be procured at the expense of the donor (funds from the support program of the Special Defense Advisor funded by the UK Government in Ukraine).

The defense ministry emphasized that the procurement was announced solely in terms of announcing and submitting proposals, pursuant to a memorandum of cooperation between the Defense Procurement Agency and the NGO Foundation for Expert Support of Governance and Economic Development. The latter will act as the customer of these services, select a recruiting company and conclude an agreement with it outside the electronic procurement system.

Thus, the state-owned enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Defense Procurement Agency, will not directly enter into an agreement with the recruitment company. The simplified procurement will be finalized after the end of the proposal submission period.

Recall

At the end of January 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine issued an order appointing Maryna Bezrukova as Director of the State Enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency". It was noted that she had previously developed and implemented a modern procurement policy at the National Energy Company Ukrenergo based on the principles of transparency, efficiency and division of powers.