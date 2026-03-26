Defense Forces halted Russian advance in Pokrovsk agglomeration - Air Assault Forces

$43.870.0550.850.04
ukenru
09:53 AM • 6778 views
Pentagon considers redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - WP
March 25, 06:28 PM • 24092 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 25, 04:27 PM • 48701 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
March 25, 01:57 PM • 80687 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 86547 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
March 25, 10:45 AM • 62062 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 63534 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 77283 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 62902 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 57893 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
3.6m/s
42%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sweden to co-found special tribunal to punish Russian leadershipMarch 26, 01:39 AM • 15633 views
Yale University: Gazprom and Rosneft funded the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to RussiaMarch 26, 02:14 AM • 20466 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow and an oil refinery near St. Petersburg: first detailsMarch 26, 02:57 AM • 13342 views
Refused a role in Netflix - Kateryna Bilyk explained her principled stanceMarch 26, 03:30 AM • 10034 views
"Peace in Europe requires justice": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the EU's accession to the founders of the special tribunal on Russia's aggression against UkraineMarch 26, 04:02 AM • 11583 views
Publications
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhoto11:31 AM • 1308 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?March 25, 01:57 PM • 80687 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 86547 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhotoMarch 25, 12:01 PM • 52358 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of FinanceMarch 25, 11:24 AM • 57252 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Jerome Powell
Olha Stefanishyna
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro (city)
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhoto11:31 AM • 1308 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 30738 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 67099 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 42837 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 71928 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film

Defense Forces halted Russian advance in Pokrovsk agglomeration - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1788 views

Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near Hryshyne and Myrnohrad. Approximately 50 occupiers, over 10 motorcycles, and two enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Defense Forces halted Russian advance in Pokrovsk agglomeration - Air Assault Forces

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have halted a broad offensive by Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk agglomeration. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On the approaches to the settlement of Hryshyne, the Russians launched an assault using motor vehicles. The attack was repelled by units of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Also, in the Myrnohrad area, the Russians used motor transport in an attempt to develop an offensive and break through to Rodynske. The threat was eliminated by soldiers of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces and the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".

In addition, soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavrian Brigade and the 14th Operational Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chervona Kalyna" participated in the defense.

During the repulsion of two attacks, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 50 occupiers, more than 10 motorcycles, and 2 enemy vehicles

- the report says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on the night of March 26, Russians launched 153 drones at Ukraine, 130 of which were shot down or suppressed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine