Defense Forces halted Russian advance in Pokrovsk agglomeration - Air Assault Forces

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have halted a broad offensive by Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk agglomeration. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On the approaches to the settlement of Hryshyne, the Russians launched an assault using motor vehicles. The attack was repelled by units of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Also, in the Myrnohrad area, the Russians used motor transport in an attempt to develop an offensive and break through to Rodynske. The threat was eliminated by soldiers of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces and the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".

In addition, soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavrian Brigade and the 14th Operational Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chervona Kalyna" participated in the defense.

During the repulsion of two attacks, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 50 occupiers, more than 10 motorcycles, and 2 enemy vehicles - the report says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on the night of March 26, Russians launched 153 drones at Ukraine, 130 of which were shot down or suppressed.