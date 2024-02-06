Debate in the US Senate: Republicans oppose bill on border security and aid to Ukraine and Israel
Kyiv • UNN
The Senate is debating a bill that would strengthen border security while providing military aid to Ukraine and Israel, but it faces opposition from Republican leaders and some progressive Democrats.
The bipartisan U.S. Senate is debating a bill to strengthen border security and provide aid to Ukraine and Israel. Republicans oppose the proposal. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
In Washington, a debate has been raging over a U.S. Senate bill to strengthen border security, which also includes assistance to allies such as Ukraine and Israel.
The bill, which is due to undergo a procedural vote on Wednesday, provides for $118 billion in spending, including $60.06 billion in aid to Ukraine and $14.1 billion to Israel.
However, Republican leaders in the House of Representatives have called for the deal to be canceled, expressing opposition. As a result, Republican leader Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson oppose the proposal, calling it a waste of time.
Add
The bill is also facing opposition from progressive Democrats, who consider it insufficient in addressing the issue of citizenship for illegal immigrants.
Ambassador: US Senate may vote on bill with funding for Ukraine on February 705.02.24, 12:54 • 28031 view