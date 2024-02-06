Debate in the US Senate: Republicans oppose bill on border security and aid to Ukraine and Israel

The bipartisan U.S. Senate is debating a bill to strengthen border security and provide aid to Ukraine and Israel. Republicans oppose the proposal. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In Washington, a debate has been raging over a U.S. Senate bill to strengthen border security, which also includes assistance to allies such as Ukraine and Israel.

The bill, which is due to undergo a procedural vote on Wednesday, provides for $118 billion in spending, including $60.06 billion in aid to Ukraine and $14.1 billion to Israel.

However, Republican leaders in the House of Representatives have called for the deal to be canceled, expressing opposition. As a result, Republican leader Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson oppose the proposal, calling it a waste of time.

Add

The bill is also facing opposition from progressive Democrats, who consider it insufficient in addressing the issue of citizenship for illegal immigrants.

Ambassador: US Senate may vote on bill with funding for Ukraine on February 7