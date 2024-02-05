Ambassador: US Senate may vote on bill with funding for Ukraine on February 7

The US Senate may vote on February 7 on a bill introduced on Sunday that provides funding for Ukraine. This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova on Monday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Ms. Ambassador pointed out that "as expected, on February 4, the Senate Appropriations Committee released the text of the bill on the US international assistance package, including for Ukraine, and migration reform, which is a condition for Republican support for US international assistance, including for Ukraine".

The publication of the draft law makes it possible for Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to vote on February 5 to end debate on the legislative vehicle for the international aid and immigration reform package, and on February 7 to vote on the package itself - Markarova said.

She thanked "the US Presidential Administration and everyone in Congress in both parties who supports Ukraine and understands the importance of a quick decision for Ukraine and for US national security." "We are facing days of very difficult and very public debate around not Ukraine, but the part of the package that concerns US migration policy. Evening broadcasts of all channels are already filled with them today. We at the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States are actively working to promote the assistance, closely monitoring the process and continuing to keep you informed," Markarova said.

