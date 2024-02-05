Death after tooth extraction: 14-year-old boy dies after visiting dental office in Kryvyi Rih

The day before, the young man went to the dentist's office with complaints of toothache. His tooth had been pulled out. After visiting the dentist, for unknown reasons, the boy became ill. The teenager was hospitalized, but it was not possible to save him, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.

Details

At the moment, it is known that law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings under Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The dentist may face up to two years in prison. However, the cause of the boy's death must be determined by an expert examination.

The medical institution commented on the incident to journalists. They say that the child went to the dentist with a toothache. It is stated that the child's tooth was removed according to the procedure:

The assistance was provided in full in accordance with our regulatory documents. The doctor was obliged to provide this medical care, and after providing medical care, this patient was released home. His relatives were present with him. And then, after some time, this patient was hospitalized due to deterioration of his condition - said Olena, the head of the hospital.

According to the director of the medical facility, the child was allowed to go home after the tooth extraction.

Today, given the way the events unfolded, we can talk about various medical aspects, because not everything is so clear. But there are questions about the course of the disease itself. I will say that this is a complication, this particular manipulation is impossible. Only an expert committee can answer all the questions. The examination will include - she said.

Recall

In Ukraine , a 50-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest in a dental clinic after being injected with drugs before the procedure - an investigation is underway.

